Narsapuram, (W. Godavari dist): Dubbing Chandrababu Naidu as a megalomaniac behaving like a jilted lover by threatening people to return him to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that people are ready to repeat the 2019 results this time over and bid adios to Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a large gathering here on Monday, the Chief Minister said, the template of rejecting TDP outright was seen in Kuppam local bodies elections and the Opposition Leader threatening people to vote him back is like the bravado of a jilted lover and comes out of sheer frustration and despair after seeing the development and welfare activities being carried out the State Government.

The Chief Minister, who participated in a slew of developmental activities, said that TDP and its friendly media which pursued the policy of plunder, stash, and devour are now resorting to expletives while the foster son’s Party has become rowdy.

People bid goodbye to TDP in the 2019 elections for its failure to implement the manifesto and this time around the result would be no different, he said adding that 98 percent of poll promises were fulfilled by his Government. The majority of the households in the State benefitted from the welfare schemes being implemented and will extend their support judiciously.

Castigating Chandrababu for resorting to emotional blackmailing to seek votes, he observed that his actions are similar to that of frustrated people who threaten to commit suicide by jumping from cell towers. Pointing out that every action of Chandrababu Naidu revealed his mind of desperation and frustration, the Chief Minister said that the TDP president is being haunted by the fear of losing even in Kuppam constituency in the next elections.

He asked the people not to be misled by the false propaganda of TDP and its supporting media and appealed to people to evaluate if they are benefitted or not from the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government. People are looking at Babu and saying what misfortune has befallen on them (idem karmara babu) and even TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao must have said the same when he was backstabbed by Babu. In an obvious reference to Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, he said, people who could not win an election are also talking tall.

Reiterating that the YSRCP Government is committed to the uplifting of all sections of people through the implementation of various welfare schemes for the empowerment of women and bringing out revolutionary changes in educational and agricultural sectors, he said that Chandrababu did no good even for the Kuppam constituency.

'The only yardstick for a mandate should be whether or not you have benefited out of the welfare schemes,' he said adding that TDP and Jana Sena have nothing to boast of as they have done nothing to the people. TDP has become Telugu Buthula Party while Jana Sena has become Rowdy Sena, he said. The meeting was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, local leaders and officials among others.

