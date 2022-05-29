People Have Forgotten Chandrababu Long Back, Says Peddireddy

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy dared TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to explain the development activities that have taken place from 2014 to 2019. He asserted that TDP has removed the manifesto from their website and further stated that people are not in any mood to listen to the cock and bull stories narrated by Chandrababu Naidu.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that people have forgotten Chandrababu Naidu long back. Peddireddy heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving much importance to the upliftment of SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities and for coming up with strategies that are useful for the development of the state. He also said that YS Jagan has set committees before elections itself to study various possibilities for the upliftment of downtrodden sections of society. He added that all the castes are treated equally in the state and it has been possible only with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stressed that bus yatra is getting a huge response from the people. There is no comparison between YSRCP Samajika Nyaya Bheri bus yatra and TDP mahanadu, he added. Peddireddy also said that at least now Chandrababu should stop resorting to cheap politics and should behave thoughtfully.

The fourth day of YSRCP Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra started on Sunday. The bus yatra started from Nandyal and will conclude with a public meeting in Anantapur. The ministers who are taking part in the bus yatra said that their main aim to conduct a busy yatra is to gauge the mood of the public and improve government services.