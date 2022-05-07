Penukonda Pharma Student Tejaswini Post-Mortem Report

Sri Sathyasai: Tejaswini, a third-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student who died under strange circumstances in Penukonda town in Andhra Pradesh's new Satya Sai district on Friday, sparked outrage, with her family accusing gang-rape and murder. A second post-mortem, however, uncovered no evidence of rape or murder, according to the experts who performed the autopsy at Penukonda Hospital. They claimed the victim's vaginal swabs were transferred to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis to see if she had been sexually assaulted.

According to Dharmavaram sub-divisional police officer Ramakanth, the victim's body was discovered hanging in a farm shed belonging to her lover, Sadik Basha, on Thursday. "They were in love for the last three years. He called her on May 4 and took her to his farm shed. They had a chat for over two hours, after which he went out to bring food. Upon his return, Basha found his lover hanging dead," the SDPO said.

According to him, the first post-mortem confirmed that it was a suicide case. A second autopsy was performed on Friday after the victim's family suspected gang rape and murder. The girl's family and relatives mounted a protest outside the Penukonda hospital, alleging that Basha murdered her after misleading her with the prospect of marriage. Rahul Dev Singh, the Satya Sai district superintendent of police, paid a visit to the hospital, drawing the wrath of demonstrators who said that the police were attempting to divert the matter by stating it was a suicide. The act was condemned by the BJP state general secretary, who asked that Basha be arrested immediately.