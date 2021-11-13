Pensioners Thank AP Government

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Pensioners' Association, located in Hyderabad, has applauded the AP government's move to provide life certificates to pensioners. Life Certificates will be issued by the AP Government Treasury in January and February of next year.

In a statement, the association's general secretary, T.M.B. Buchiraju, thanked the AP government and praised this initiative. He also asked the Andhra Pradesh government to provide life certificates to all pensioners settled in Hyderabad.