Pension For Landless Poor In Amaravati Increased To Rs.5,000

Andhra Pradesh state government has given permission to pay pensions for the beneficiaries in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The government released funds of Rs. 30 crore. Amaravati Metro Development Authority Commissioner directed the state municipal department to deposit the total pension amount directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Within two days, the people of Amaravati will receive the pension amount.

Meanwhile, the state government has increased the pension for the landless poor in Amaravati from Rs. 2,500 to Rs 5,000. This will benefit a total of 20,100 landless workers in 29 villages in the Amaravati region.

Farmers have been tricked into giving lands by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, promising that a grand capital will be built and stated that their land prices will be increased.