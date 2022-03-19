Penna Barrage Works To Be Completed By April-end: Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav inspected the works of Sangam Barrage on Penna River on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the Minister said that officials have been instructed to speed up the concrete wall construction work. He informed that the construction work at Penna and Sangam Barrage works have entered the final phase.

Anil Kumar Yadav says the construction work will likely be completed by April end and in May the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the barrage. He said the barrage will be named after former state minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died on February 21, following a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad and the barrage will be dedicated to the nation. It may be noted here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had moved the condolence motion in the House and made the announcement that Sangam Barrage would be named after the departed minister.

The Water Resources Minister said once both the barrages work is completed the water woes of the state would be resolved. The former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation for the project in 2017. The present YS Jagan government is leaving no stone unturned to complete the works by the next month.