Pedana: Green Signal For Machilipatnam Port Construction, Says AP CM YS Jagan

KRISHNA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister who was in Pedana in Krishna district for the disbursal of the YSR Nethanna scheme to the weavers, said that the AP High Court had given the green signal for the construction of the Machilipatnam port.

Addressing the audience at the event, on Thursday where the fourth installment of the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme was being distributed,he paused to inform them that there was also a piece of good news and that the court had given orders for the construction of the Machilipatnam port, much to the delight of the cheering audience. YS Jagan said that receiving permission for the port’s construction was a good omen and that he would come back soon to lay the foundations stone.

The Machilipatnam port will be constructed in two phases and the AP government March approved the master plan prepared by Rights Company to construct the port in an area of 3,836.8 acres. Of the total, the first phase of port works will be taken up in 1,926.39 acres and the second phase in 1,910 acres.

While 1,727 acres of government land is available to complete the first phase of port works and another 183 acres of private land is to be acquired for the construction of a road and railway network to the port.

After the announcement the CM through deposited Rs 193.31 crore into the bank accounts of 80,546 beneficiaries by the click of a button through the direct benefit transfer method.

