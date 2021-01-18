Pedalandariki Illu: First Model House Completed Within 20 Days In Sattenapalli

GUNTUR: A couple who received a housing site as part of the Pedalandariki Illu scheme (Housing For All, a flagship programme of Navaratnalu were the first to complete construction of their home within 20 days.

The couple Narala Ratnakumari and Satyanarayana Reddy, from Komarapudi village, Sattanapalli mandal in Guntur district performed the housewarming ceremony on Sunday, along with Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu and MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad.

The couple who were daily wage labourers were staying in a rented house The Andhra Pradesh Government handed over the title deed of 340 square yards to Ratnakumari -a woman beneficiary on the 26th of last month and on the same day laid the foundation stone for the construction of the house.

Ratnakumari chose the second option(2nd category) out of the three options given by the state government for the construction of the house (the beneficiary buys the materials required for the construction of the house and builds the house where he wants).

In addition to the Rs 1.80 lakh provided by the government, another Rs 1.20 lakh was spent to complete the construction of the house at a total cost of Rs 3 lakh. The house was constructed as per building rules with columns and tiles in place.

The layout admeasuring 3.22 acres has 117 plots, which will be developed as a model colony, complete with all modern amenities as YSR Colony.

Speaking on the occasion MP Krishnadevarayalu said expressed his gratitude for such a huge project that allowed beneficiaries to have their own home, that too in a record time.

Pedalandariki Illu: First model house inaugurated In Pictures