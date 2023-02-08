NEW DELHI: Veteran Telugu journalist Dr. ABK Prasad has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award 2020, presented by the Press Council of India, the council announced Wednesday. He has been selected for the award for his outstanding services in the field of journalism.

Dr. Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad popularly known as ABK is revered as the doyen of vernacular journalism in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has more than 75 years of experience in the field of journalism. ABK has the rare distinction of working as an editor for all major newspapers and several Telugu magazines in Andhra Pradesh. ABK also served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh State Official Language Association from 2004-2009.

The award was announced by a committee headed by Press Council of India Chairperson Smt Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The award will be presented to ABK Prasad in a ceremony that will be held on February 28 at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, in New Delhi.

