Pay Special Attention to Employment Guarantee Scheme: CM YS Jagan in Spandana

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference on the Spandana programme and issued key directives to Collectors and SPs of 26 districts and further discussed on housing for the poor, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, digital libraries, roads and highways, kharif preparedness among others.

During the meeting held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officers to pay special attention towards the employment guarantee scheme to ensure that the workers are getting paid a minimum wage of Rs 240 per day. In this regard, he told them to conduct periodic inspections and also asked them to chart out an alternative plan keeping the monsoon season in view. Further, he instructed the officials to focus on completing the construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, VSR Village Clinics, BMCs, AMCs without any delay. He asked the Collectors to personally supervise the constructions and complete on time.

Reviewing housing, he stated that the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of the houses along with works related to approach roads and land leveling. He said that almost Rs 700 crore will be made available in a week to complete the pending works and expedite construction of houses. Steps should be taken to speed up the construction of 1.79 lakh houses which were distributed on April 28, he said adding that at least 75,000 houses must be completed each month.

Further, the Chief Minister asked the authorities to oversee the issue of undelivered houses due to pending court cases and told them to chart out an alternative plan to provide houses. The officials informed that out of 2,11,176 newly identified beneficiaries for distribution of house sites 1,12,262 were given house sites, and the remaining 98,914 beneficiaries are yet to receive their plots. The Chief Minister also reviewed TIDCO housing and directed the officials to expedite the works and hand over the deeds to the beneficiaries by the end of June.

Regarding Jagananna Bhu-Hakku and Bhu-Raksha scheme, the Chief Minister stated that the comprehensive land survey is being conducted after 100 years and directed the authorities to complete the survey by targeted deadlines. In phase-1 5300 villages, in phase-2, 5700 villages, and in phase-3, 6460 villages are to be surveyed and a certificate will be issued by the end of September 2023. He asked the Collectors to review the comprehensive survey from time to time and see if the targets are being met as expected.

He directed the Collectors to hold Spandana programmes every week and asked them not to depute some other official to hold it. He said that people rate Collector's performance in the Spandana programme, and told them to pay more attention to resolving public grievances. He said that the grievance redressal will be conducted every day at all village secretariats between 3-5 pm and stated that all the concerned officials should be available. Also, he suggested conducting field enquiries with the petitioner's whether their issues were addressed or not.

The Chief Minister stated that every MLA visits 10 secretariats each month as part of door-to-door campaign and interacts with every household regarding the government initiatives and schemes. Asserting that it is a government programme, he directed the Collectors to focus on resolving the issues that come to the notice of MLAs. He stated that significant progress has been made in all areas, including education, health, women and child welfare, municipal administration and housing, where the government had disbursed Rs 1.41 lakh crore through DBT in the last three years benefiting lakhs of people. He said that the State has made a special mark at the national level, where officials across the country are looking at State’s SDG indicators.

In regard to irrigation, the Chief Minister stated that like never before irrigation water to Godavari delta for kharif season was released by June 1 and by June 10, water will be released to remaining crop lands under Krishna delta, Guntur channel, Gandikota, Brahmasagar, Chitravati and Veligallu. Under SRBC, Gorakallu and Avukula will be receiving water by June 30 and under NSP water will be released to all channels by July 15.

Reviewing roads, the Chief Minister said that the government is actively taking up road maintenance works by connecting the zonal centers - district centers at a stretch of 2400 km with an expenditure of Rs 6400 crore. For 3079 km, work is in progress on 99 projects worth Rs 29,249 crore and another 45 projects worth Rs 29,573 crore for 2367 km are under DPR. He stated that the construction of 332 km of roads on the Bangalore-Vijayawada Expressway at a cost of Rs. 17500 crore is also being taken up and instructed the authorities to focus on land pooling.

In the month of June, 3800 tractors and another 5000 pieces of farm equipment will be made available to the farmers at RBKs on June 7. Compensation under YSR Crop Insurance will be paid on June 14 and Jagananna Amma Vodi will be disbursed on June 23.

