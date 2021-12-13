Pawan Should Convince BJP Against VSP Privatisation, Says Ambati

Amaravati: MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for targetting the state government over privatisation of steel plant and said the latter should impress upon the Centre to drop the privatisation of the plant.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Sunday, the MLA said it was Janasena party, which is sailing with the BJP, whose government at the Centre is privatising the plant and added that the state government has passed resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation, YSRCP has submitted many petitions and party MPs raised their voice against privatisation of VSP in the parliament.

He said YSRCP has been fighting against privatisation of VSP on all appropriate platforms in democratic procedures and dared Pawan Kalyan to protest infront of BJP party office holding placards demanding to stop privatisation of steel plant and said people have no trust on him.

He slammed Pawan Kalyan for alleging that the state government was obstructing his movies and said the state government has taken a policy on online ticketing and it has nothing to do with Pawan Kalyan movies. Referring to transperency, the MLA questioned Pawan Kalyan over his actual remuneration for a movie and how much he shows on record.

The MLA condemned the remarks of Pawan Kalyan on state debts and said the central government has 121 crore lakh debt and questioned what should be done in this regard. The MLA flayed Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on YSRCP in regard to Former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya and said knowledge and he is not a serious politician and he couldn't win even if he contest at three places in next elections.