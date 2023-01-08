Pawan Met Chandrababu For Sankranthi Package, Say AP Ministers

The veil between TDP chief N Chandrababu Babu Naidu and the Jana Sena party founder Pawan Kalyan has been lifted leading to speculations about a possible alliance once again ahead of the elections. Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday for a short meeting that lasted more than one hour.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh flayed Pawan Kalyan and alleged that he went to Chandrababu's house only for the Sankranti package. The foster son went to his adopted father's house for this purpose, and he was fired, but he choose not to condone the death of innocent lives in Kandukur and Guntur, he fired. Is Pawan Kalyan not ashamed to go to visit Chandrababu's house, despite this, he asked further. Even if Chandrababu and Pawan get together, they cannot do anything to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy he asserted.

YSRCP senior leader and Minister for Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu responded to their meeting, in his imitable style. Ambati said that the Jana Sena Party should be merged with TDP. " Even if Chandrababu and Pawan get together, there is no loss for us. Pawan is just working for Chandrababu as he has no moral values. YSRCP will win 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections, " Ambati claimed.

Vijayawada MLA Malladi Vishnu brought up the fact that in 2014 BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena together destroyed the state. " Pawan became the foster son because he acts as per Chandrababu’s whims. Now Pawan Kalyan should tell who has to be hit with slippers. It is clear that the veil has been lifted after their meeting. Why should you leave Andhra Pradesh and sit in the neighboring state to discuss GO No-1," he asked. Pawan went to Chandrababu's house because he has surrendered to the package offered by the TDP chief. Either way AP has nothing to lose with their meeting, he stated while dismissing the meeting.

Industries Minister Gudiwada Amarnath in his tweet said that Pawan Kalyan went to Chandrababu's house only for Sankranthi gifts. It is a known fact that you are ready to support Chandrababu in all ways. " Why the cloak of secrecy? Take it off and the people in the State are ready to teach you both a lesson," he tweeted.

Also Read: Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan's Meeting With TDP's Chandrababu Sparks Controversy