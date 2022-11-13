Pawan Kalyan's Visit to Jagananna Colony in Gunkalam Turns Out a Flop Show

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's visit to Jagananna colony in Gunkalam village on Sunday turned out to be a damp squib. The beneficiaries of Jagananna's house disappointed the Jana Sena chief as they did not speak a word against the constructions in the Jagananna layout.

The Jana Sena party leaders have been spreading misinformation that the Jagananna housing layouts are substandard and may not withstand the rainy season. The Jana Sena leaders went to town to defame the Jagananna housing layout. The party chief Pavan Kalyan even coined a slogan ‘Jagananna Illu – Pedalandariki Kanneellu’. However, Pawan Kalyan was in surprise when the people of Gunkalam village lavished praise on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s housing scheme for the poor.

Disappointed with the lukewarm response by the Gunkalam villagers, Pawan Kalyan addressed the gathering from the car and ended his tour. It is learnt the Jana Sena president rebuked the party leaders for not apprising him from the ground situation in the village.

Also Read: Telangana Woman Bludgeoned to Death by Facebook Friend in Amroha of UP