Pawan Kalyan's Fight For Alliances And Not People: RJ Roja

NELLORE: Pawan Kalyan's fight is only for alliances and not people, said Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja. Speaking to reporters on Monday she said that Pawan lost in both the places he contested in the 2019 Assembly Elections. The same thing would repeat in the 2024 Elections as well, and Pawan has no 'Option' left, she scoffed.

It may be recollected that the actor turned politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan addressed the party leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday and listed three poll alliance options or agenda for the 2024 elections.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has always maintained a double stance and people were not in any position to believe the TDP anymore, she criticized. Nara Lokesh himself stated that there were no candidates in 50 seats, the Minister reminded.

She expressed confidence that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would get a higher majority in the Atmakur Bypolls when compared to Badvel bypolls.BJP in the poll fray was just for its namesake. She alleged that the TDP and Jana Sena Party’s efforts in supporting the BJP in the Badvel Bypolls were not fruitful, RK Roja said. The same was the case with the BJP where the people were not in a situation to believe them, she alleged

Speaking further the Minister said that as per AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s humane side and the good work done by Mekapati Goutham Reddy done in the past three years, the time has come for the Atmakur people to come and vote and express their solidarity towards the Mekapati family.

The Minister was in the Nellore district to campaign for the upcoming Atmakur Bypolls which will be held on June 23 which fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA and former IT and Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

