AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy commented that the Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan has placed his trust in N Chandrababu Naidu and he would surely be backstabbed by the TDP Chief

Addressing the media on Monday, the Deputy CM made interesting comments on TDP leader Chandrababu and said that just like how he broke his father-in-law the late NT Rama Rao he is bound to do the same to Pawan Kalyan, he prophesied.

Speaking further he said that Chandrababu was desperate for the post of chief minister and asking the people of the State to give him another chance was rather odd, he scoffed.

Narayana Swamy called out to the people of the State to boycott Chandrababu from the public court. People were not in a position to believe Chandrababu anymore, he criticised.

Narayana Swamy said that there was real opposition in AP and no matter what the Opposition tries to do, the people will only vote for the YSRCP in the upcoming elections, he declared.

