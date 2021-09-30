Pawan Kalyan Should Stop Acting in Real Life: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati: Hitting back at Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his harsh comments, senior YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathy said that the artiste has been acting in real life too and speaking out of frustration as he had failed to win the public mandate.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has been unnecessarily taking a dig at the State government and trying to create a rift among the social communities.

He said that people would neither believe his words nor elect him as the CM, as they are always with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During Covid crisis, the government had provided benefits to over six crore people by spending about Rs 1,00,000 crore on public welfare with transparency, he said.

Refuting the allegations that the government is against Kammas, he said that YSRCP is not an enemy to any particular community and recalled that prominence was given to all communities, prioritising weaker sections where even in Krishna district, ZP Chairperson post was given to a Dalit woman. He said that Pawan must understand that he cannot benefit by lashing at the government and targeting the Chief Minister, as people would never elect him. He said that Pawan doesn’t have the required qualities and body language to be a Chief Minister.

The MLA said the Jana Sena chief remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) were in rule during Vivekananda’s murder and attack on the Chief Minister. Now, he is targeting the YSRC government alleging that the cases have been put aside. He clarified that it was YSRCP leaders who requested an inquiry by Central agencies for transparency.