Pawan Kalyan Is A Sellout Politician, Acts As Per TDP Script: Seediri Appalaraju

Terming Pawan Kalyan as a sellout politician with no morals, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju said, the Jana Sena leader has been acting to TDP script.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that Pawan Kalyan was acting to the script prepared by the TDP Chief and making derogatory comments on the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A leader should boost the spirit and support his cadre but not degrade their abilities by selling out to other political parties, he said.

Continuing the tirade, he wondered why Pawan Kalyan was talking about the backwardness of North Andhra after 2019 and not before while his ally TDP was in power.

'Did Naidu threaten to cut his package if he had raised his voice on that count,' he asked.

Referring to the migration of fishermen, Appalaraju also questioned whether Jana Sena Chief was aware of their plight. No one focused on the establishment of harbours in the State after Independence.

It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who took the initiative for nine fishing harbours and is taking care of fishermen.

Pawan Kalyan has sold out the aspirations of his cadre to Naidu and restored to cheap politics, he said.

Also Read: Nigerian Love Gurus Dupe Hyderabad Doctor of Lakhs, Arrested