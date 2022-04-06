Pawan Kalyan Seems To Have Forgotten How Farmers Were Treated During TDP Regime: Ambati Rambabu

AMARAVATI: YSRCP spokesperson MLA Ambati Rambabu questioned Jana Sena Party Chief Pawana Kalyan if he had forgotten how the farmers were treated by the Telugu Desam Party during Chandrababu’s reign. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ambati Rambabu slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for indulging in “dirty and cheap politics” by making baseless allegations against the state. He stated that the credit for deceiving farmers goes entirely to Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, he, scoffed.

He reminded that the TDP had left them in neck-deep debts, and Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep his promise to waive off farm loans. He asked Pawan what he had done when the previous government cleared loans of only Rs 15,000 crore when the promised amount was over Rs 87,000 crore and questioned why he hadn’t taken up Rythu Bharosa Yatra then.

Pawan has no moral right to speak about the farmer's welfare and alleged that he was carrying the TDP’s agenda and working under the guidance of Naidu. He asked Pawan what he had done when the previous government cleared loans of only Rs 15,000 crore when the promised amount was over Rs 87,000 crore and questioned why he hadn’t taken up Rythu Bharosa Yatra then.

Rambabu stated that the Jana Sena party was formed to carry other party’s agenda, thus supported TDP in 2014 and went along with left parties and later tagged with BJP.

Unlike Chandrababu who betrayed farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been prioritizing the agriculture sector and further providing Rythu Bharosa by crediting Rs 13,500 every year more than the promised amount of Rs 12,500,” Ambati said.

He lauded the AP government’s dedication in implementing all the poll promises giving priority to the welfare of farmers and tenant farmers.

Also Read: Neither Chandrababu Nor Pawan Kalyan Could Think Of This Initiative: YSRCP Leaders On AP New Districts