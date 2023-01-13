Pawan Kalyan Is A Seasonal Politician, Not A Serious One: Dharmana

Srikakulam: Pawan Kalyan is a seasonal politician and not a serious one, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said the actor was imprudently quoting revolutionary poets like Sri Sri and balladeers like Vangapandu in his public meetings but he is criticizing a leader like Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who has only been following their teachings in letter and spirit and implementing various welfare schemes for the weaker sections.

The revolutionary poets wanted the uplift of the weaker sections and YSRCP Government’s welfare programmes are only aimed at their elevation in society, he said, pointing out the contradiction lying between the actor’s statements and actions.

The actor is blatantly supporting Chandrababu Naidu who sides with the capitalists while conveniently quoting verses from the writings of social reformers, he said and pointed out that his political hypocrisy stands exposed.

He said Pawan Kalyan has no locus standi to point fingers at the Chief Minister who has been relentlessly striving hard to provide self-respect to all weaker sections through welfare schemes.

On his statement that people of the backward North Andhra would raise the demand of separate state in the event of centralized development at Amaravati, the Minister said that it was purely hypothetical.

He said that for the last 65 years, North Andhra remained backward and the Government’s decision to make Visakhapatnam executive capital is only aimed at decentralized development. If not he, future generations of North Andhra region will raise the demand for separate state in case of centralized development, outlined the Minister.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on Uddhanam kidney patients, he said that after identifying the problem as surface water in Vamsadhara, the YSRCP Government is constructing a hospital at Palasa to treat exclusively kidney patients while spending Rs. 800 crore to solve the surface water issue. Can’t you see the difference, he questioned Pawan Kalyan.

