Pawan Kalyan Reads From Chandrababu's Script: Kodali Nani

AMARAVATI: Andhrapradesh Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Kodali Nani said that the Jana Sena Party chief and Hero Pawan Kalyan will not be able to defeat the YSRCP party in their lifetime.

In response to Pawan Kalyan’s recent allegations against the YSRCP government and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Kodali Nani stated that he would quit politics if Jagan loses the elections. "Let us see whether Pawan Kalyan wins any Assembly elections. Let him contest in 2024 with Chandrababu, the BJP, the Congress Party, and everyone else," he added.

The minister stated that people were scared of Pawan Kalyan's talks and the actor's techniques would not work anywhere. " Jagan had no fear of even Sonia Gandhi at the time. "We are not frightened about Pawan Kalyan, who read Chandrababu's script," he remarked.