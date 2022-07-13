AMARAVATI: AP Kapu Welfare Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshagiri (Seshu) flayed the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and alleged that he was parroting the same script by TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and the Yellow Media.

He also expressed his angst at Pawan Kalyan coming to the State every weekend and criticising the Andhra Pradesh Government in the name of Jana Vani programme.

The senior Kapu leadear in a media conference held at the Kapu Corporation office in Tadepalli on Tuesday expressed happiness over the announcement of the 'Jagananna Videsi Vidyadeevena' scheme for the welfare of student wanting to pursue higher studies abroad.

Speaking on this occasion, Seshu found fault with JSP chief’s behavior and said that Pawan Kalyan had no guts to say that he was of the Kapu caste , but now comes forward to show feign interest in their welfare, he scoffed.

Seshu derided Pawan for making tall claims about starting the party to question the government. “But why did he not question Chandrababu when he foisted false cases against senior Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabam and harassed him, and why wasn’t he questioned for not allocating funds for the welfare of Kapus, he asked further.

“ I am willing explain who is actually doing good for the Kapu welfare along with proof to Pawan Kalyan, anytime, anywhere, if he really wants to know,” the Kapu Corporation Chief said.

He exalted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the real ‘ hero’ who is providing the fruits of welfare schemes to go to everyone who deserves it irrespective of caste, religion, region and party.

Speaking further he said that the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has identified the irregularities in the implementation of foreign education scheme during Chandrababu's regime. He said that the previous government had left pending arrears of Rs.318 crores to be paid for beneficiaries of the foreign education scheme since 2016-17. Between 2014 and 2017, the TDP Government had not sanctioned even a single rupee to the Kapu Corporation, he alleged.

He said that if Chandrababu Naidu had watered down the Kapu Corporation, it was Chief Minister YS Jagan who brought it back to life, along with the Kapu Nestham and other welfare schemes and YS Jagan is the true ‘Kapu Nestham’ he praised. An amount of Rs.2,500 crores will be allocated in the coming five years at the rate of Rs.500 crores per year through Kapu Nestam, Seshu informed.

Also Read: Chandrababu Will Face Defeat Wherever He Contests From, Says Vijayasai Reddy