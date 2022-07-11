Pawan Kalyan Is Not A Full-time Public Leader, Says YSRCP Leader Perni Nani

Tadepalli: At the recently conducted YSRCP Plenary session, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy guided the party workers to work for the development and growth of the state, said former minister Perni Nani. He said lakhs of party cadres participated in the YSRCP plenary, being held for the first time after coming to power, at Guntur, despite heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office here on Monday, Nani said that the YSR Congress government had fulfilled 95 percent of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto. In addition to the poll promises, the current dispensation implemented other people-friendly schemes too.



Flaying the Jana Sena Party politics, the YSR Congress leader Perni Nani termed its leader Pawan Kalyan as a weekend public service leader. “Pawan Kalyan's public service is a fortnightly affair. It's not just for (film) shooting, he also comes late to politics. People will decide whether Pawan Kalyan may cross the Assembly gate,” Nani said while adding people of the state have made up their mind to bring YS Jagan back to power in 2024.

Reacting to the criticism of BJP leader Y Satya Kumar, the YSR Congress leader Perni Nani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally called the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked him to support the presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. As the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to attend the state cabinet meeting and hence he sent party leaders Mithun Reddy and Vijaysai Reddy to convey the YSRCP support to BJPs’ presidential candidate Murmu.



