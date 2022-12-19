Pawan Kalyan Not Fit For Politics: AP Minister RK Roja

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement RK Roja came down heavily on Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's recent statements and said that he was not fit for politics. Addressing the media on Monday the Minister questioned the actor-turned-politician as to when he would really address people’s problems if he spend most of his time discussing with the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking further she said that Pawan Kalyan, who had been defeated in two places was not entitled to speak. She reminded that a person who made a blanket statement like 'YS Jagan will not become the CM in 2019,' the people of the State did not even let him reach the assembly gate. The same person who said that he would quit politics if YS Jagan became the Chief Minister continues to tour the state, she scoffed.

RK Roja said that everyone respects him as an actor and we all appreciate his films, but the people will not support him if he comes with weekend write-ups to the State. “Gone are the days where people voted for movie heroes and the Jana Sena chief should recollect his past,” Roja reminded.

In response to Pawan Kalyan's criticism of Polavaram, the Minister asked why he didn’t question Chandrababu when he was the Chief Minister. Why did he not question Devineni Uma about what he was doing when he was a minister and where he was when they were destroying Polavaram for commissions instead of letting the Centre build it, she asked strongly. Politics is not a part-time avocation it’s full-time, and one should be available to the public at all times, she concluded.

Also Read: YSRCP Minister Ambati Blames Naidu for Igniting Fire in Macherla, Prohibitory Orders Imposed