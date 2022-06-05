Pawan Kalyan Lists 3 Poll Alliance Options for Jana Sena in 2024 Elections

GUNTUR: Actor turned politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addressed the party leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday and listed three poll alliance options or agenda for the 2024 elections.

To reach the goal and move forward with the agenda, the Jana Sainiks have three options, he said. The first option was to continue the alliance with the BJP. The second option was to bring BJP and TDP together in alliance and the third option was that the Jana Sena would go alone in the 2024 elections to form the Government. Political analysts observe Pawan Kalyan speaking about the possibility of an alliance with the TDP despite being part of BJP clearly. Not just that, his statement about the alliance with the TDP could move forward if they step back a bit, also raised eyebrows about how he wanted the alliance. His last option of wanting to go alone in the polls shows his low confidence levels, they opine. Pointing out that he took a step back in the 2014 and 2019 elections in the larger interest of the public, Pawan Kalyan said that Jana Sena is not ready to step back in 2024 in the elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena Chief in his 90-minute speech in his imitable style also quoted from a verse from the Bible and remarked that those who step down a little would move forward and advised TDP to compromise a little. Pawan Kalyan also stressed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should have clarity on what he wants to do.

He said that there was no other option and wanted the rank and file to be prepared to accept any of the three options when the time comes.

