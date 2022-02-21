Pawan Kalyan Has No Idea On GO 217

YSRCP leaders slammed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for making baseless allegations against the government and trying to mislead the public with malicious propaganda.

Speaking to the media at separate press conferences on Sunday, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Seediri Appalaraju and Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said that Pawan Kalyan had been falsely interpreting GO 217, without having any basic knowledge. They said that the GO has nothing to do with fishing in inland waters and stated that the fishermen community would be directly benefited from the GO, unlike the previous government which exploited it in the name of fishermen. They said that Pawan Kalyan’s meeting was more like a film promotion event and all those who took part in the event are only his fans but not fishermen. They said that the Jana Sena leader had only used the Narasapuram meeting for his film promotion as he is totally unaware of the GO 217.

The State government brought the GO to check middlemen and raise the living standards of the fishermen community. However, the opposition leaders are unable to digest the good and spread false propaganda to defame the government.

The minister stated that the brokers and middlemen used to loot fishermen and pay meager amounts and to curb such evil practices, the government brought this initiative, where each fisherman would earn up to Rs 15,000 through the Fisheries Society by going to public auction.

