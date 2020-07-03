AMARAVATI: Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for commissioning 1,088 state-of-the-art 1088 ambulances (104, 108 services)in the state on July 1.

Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and said, "The launch of 104, 108 ambulance services in the state during COVID-19 times is commendable. These services help a great deal in providing emergency healthcare to the people." He also complimented the Andhra Pradesh government for its efforts in conducting the coronavirus tests over the last three months without giving scope for any negligence.

ఆం. ప్ర గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి- శ్రీ జగన్ రెడ్డి గారు, అత్యవసర సేవల్ని అందించే అంబులెన్సులిని, ప్రస్తుతం ఉన్న అత్యవసర పరిస్థితుల్లో

ఆరంభించడం - అభినందనీయం .. అలాగే,గత మూడు నెలలుగా కరోనా టెస్టుల విషయంలో , ఏ మాత్రం అలసత్వం ప్రదిర్శించకుండా, ప్రభుత్వం పనిచేస్తున్న తీరు - అభినందనీయం.. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 3, 2020

The launch of the ambulance services by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government during the testing times of COVID-19 is being widely appreciated by the public and eminent personalities, celebrities, politicians, and journalists from across the country.

Pawan Kalyan, in another tweet, also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sudden visit to Leh in Ladakh to interact with soldiers.

He tweeted, "Leadership is all about inspiring the countrymen; Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji paid tributes to the valour of our armed forces, interacted with them in Leh today. It shall boost the morale of our troops. The ‘JOSH’ has just skyrocketed sir!!!, This is the era of development, not expansion. India’s commitment to peace is not our weakness; we shall give a befitting reply to anyone disturbing peace and progress." (sic).