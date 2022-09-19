AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja came down heavily upon Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan for his statements. Speaking at the AP Assembly media point on Monday, she said that Pawan Kalyan did not have the courage to contest in the elections by himself and that he floated his party only for Chandrababu Naidu's benefit.

She said that people who have a craze for movies only attend Pawan Kalyan’s meetings Does Pawan have the guts to contest in 175 seats? Jana Sena has no candidates to contest for the 175 seats but they make tall claims that he will hoist the flag on the Assembly premises. First, try and win the Sarpanch elections and then think about becoming MLAs, she said in a counter to Pawan Kalyan’s statements made earlier.

While his brother Chiranjeevi and the late NTR launched parties and contested elections independently, however, Pawan Kalyan took the ‘package’ in 2014, and in fact, Pawan floated the party only for Chandrababu, she alleged further.

