Pawan Kalyan Fans Create Ruckus Inside Theatre in Jaggayyapeta

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan fans created ruckus inside a theatre in Jaggayyapet in NTR district. The incident that happened on December 31 came to light only on Tuesday.

Fans lit fire with papers inside the theatre during the screening of the actor's most successful film Khushi which was re-released on December 31, 2022.

The manager of the theatre filed a complaint with the police about the incident.

