Pawan Kalyan Agenda Only To Criticise YSRCP Govt And Support TDP: Perni Nani

AMARAVATI: Flaying Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP on Jana Sena's Formation Day meeting, Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the agenda of Pawan Kalyan was only to criticise the YSRCP government and support TDP.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Monday, the Minister said if Pawan Kalyan started the party to raise his voice against injustice, then why was he silent during 2014-2109. He questioned Pawan Kalyan why he suddenly came out with the concept to ensure no split of anti-incumbency votes.

He said Pawan Kalyan is a confused leader who doesn’t have one ideology. The Minister slammed Pawan Kalyan for targeting YSRCP ministers and MLAs personally. He questioned what good did Pawan and Naidu do to Uddanam village.

The Minister questioned Pawan Kalyan if he could raise his voice against BJP which didn't give special category status to the state and also didn't implement bifurcation promises and dared him to speak about the Polavaram project and steel plant in Kadapa. He said the aim of Pawan Kalyan is to bring Congress, TDP, BJP, CPI CPM under one roof to fight the next election against the Chief Minister.

The Minister reminded that Pawan Kalyan spoke against Amaravati as capital earlier and again took a u-turn at present. He listed out the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and said Pawan Kalyan has become the mouthpiece of Naidu and criticising the government for vested interests.

