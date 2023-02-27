A patriotic song on Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 98th edition of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme on Monday.

The Prime Minister mentioned while speaking about India’s culture and patriotism, informed that more than five lakh people from more than 700 districts across the country participated in the competitions announced on, 'Unity Day to mark, Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary. The competitions were for 'Geets', 'Lullabies' and 'Rangoli'. He said, entries were sent in more than 20 languages and the winner of the patriotic song competition was, T. Vijay Durga from Andhra Pradesh who had sent her entry in Telugu. She has been greatly inspired by Narasimha Reddy a famous freedom fighter in her region.

The PM also shared a 27-second clip of the Telugu song which goes like this, “ Renadu prantha veera! O veera Narasimha! Bharatha Swathanthra Portaniki Ankuranivi, Ankusanivi! Angleyula Anyamaina Nirankusa damanakandanu chusi mee raktham mandindi mantallu lechayi ! Renadu prantha suryuda.. oh veera Narasimha! Loosely translated - The Sun of Renadu State, O brave Narasimha! You are the seedling of the Indian Freedom Struggle and the restraint! Look at the unjust and autocratic repression tendencies of the British. Your blood ignited and fire sprang up! The Sun of Renadu State, O brave Narasimha!

He also mentioned the name of another winner Raj Kumar Nayak from the State of Telangana who organized the Perini Odissi, which lasted for 101 days in 31 districts of Telangana. He said, " Today, people have started knowing him by the name of Perini Rajkumar. Perini Natyam, a dance dedicated to Lord Shiva, was quite popular during the Kakatiya Dynasty. The roots of this dynasty are still associated with Telangana," the Prime Minister stated.

