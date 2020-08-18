GUNTAKAL: Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Alok Tiwari said that the railway department wouldn't be able to run passenger trains even by November in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media through video conference, Tiwari briefed about the progress of various railway development works going on in the division. He said that they have started work with a target to complete electrification of the 123 km rail line between Yerraguntla-Nandyal and 227 km between Dharmavaram-Pakala by 2021.

Tiwari expressed hope that Gutti-Dharmavaram 30 km double track will be completed by the end of this financial year. The state-of-the-art electronic interlocking signal system has been completed and made available with a budget of Rs 15 crore, said DRM of Guntakal.

Speaking about 'Mission Raftar', he said that as part of the scheme, trains are traveling at a speed of 130 kmph between Gutti-Renugunta.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that they have conducted speed trial run to test the track quality and signal quality of 23 bridges along the track.

In a move to provide medical services to COVID-19 patients, Guntakal Railway Divisional Hospital has been converted into COVID-19 care centre, said Tiwari. He also said they had taken up track strengthening works between Gutti-Wadi and the trains would run at a speed of 130 kmph on this route by December.