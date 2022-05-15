PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM: In a shocking incident a woman’s hand was severed when she had put her hand on the bus window and dozed off to sleep, only to wake up and realize that her hand was cut off from elbow down. The incident took place in Veeraghattam in Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

As per reports Peluri Paidithalli of Nadimikella village in Veeraghattam mandal had gone to the hospital in Srikakulam on Saturday morning. On the way back she took a three-stop bus from Srikakulam to Palakonda.

From there she boarded the APSRTC Pallevelugu bus going to Parvathipuram and sat in the third seat behind the driver’s cabin which was the window seat.

After the bus crossed the Veeraghattam Vattigedda bridge, Paidithalli had put her hand out and fell asleep. Shortly afterward, when the bus reached the Zilla Parishad High School, a speeding auto grazed the side of the bus and in the process an iron rod which was placed on the auto had cut her hand.

The victim who woke in severe pain started shouting and the bus was immediately stopped. Fellow passengers rushed the victim to Veeraghattam Community Health Care Centre. She was given first aid there and was later shifted to Srikakulam for better treatment. Bus passengers who witnessed the accident alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the auto driver.

Also Read: More Than 1 Lakh New Disha Enrollments, Vijaysai Reddy Hails Krishna District Police