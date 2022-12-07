LOK SABHA: The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced today began the day’s proceedings with the parliamentarians paying homage to leaders who lost their lives this year. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, Telugu film actor Ghattamaneni Krishna along with other departed leaders. However veteran Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju's name was missing from the list of the other departed leaders.

It is known that Krishnam Raju, who is also a close friend of G Krishna passed away this year before the Superstar's demise in Hyderabad. The Telugu actors who represented the State of United Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament before its bifurcation, passed away this year within a span of two months.

Krishnam Raju after a successful career in Telugu movies joined active politics in the late 1990s. As a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, he was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies. He also served as a Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs in the third Vajpayee Ministry from 1999 to 2004.

Krishnam Raju after his political stint continued to act in films and co produce films under the UV Creations banner. The veteran actor passed away on 11 September 2022, at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrest and other post COVID complications in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. He was cremated with State honours under the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao in Hyderabad.

Krishna who went by the moniker 'Superstar' passed away two months later on November 15 at the age of 79 due to cardiac arrest and multi organ failure. The actor was also cremated with state honours by the Telangana government.

Krishnam Raju's nephew is the Baahubali actor and Pan India star Prabhas. He had introduced his family to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the release of Baahubali. When Krishnam Raju passed away Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had come to Hyderabad as the chief guest at Krishnam Raju's condolence meeting organized under the auspices of Kshatriya Seva Samiti. Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and also several BJP leaders and film celebrities associated with the late actor were present at the meeting.

As a senior BJP leader and a former Union Minister, the ruling BJP and the Lok Sabha Secretariat seemed to have missed his name in the list of the nine departed former Members of the Lok Sabha, which included only G Krishna's name. We are not sure if it is an oversight or an error by the Secretariat.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav & other departed members

Also Read: Parliament Winter Sessions 2022: Tributes Paid To Sitting MP Mulayam Singh, Actor G Krishna