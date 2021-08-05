Parliament Sessions: AP In The Forefront of Employment Creation

PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION: AP is at the top rank among other states with regard to employment creation. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday stated in the Lok Sabha that Andhra Pradesh was at the forefront of creating jobs under the employment scheme. This was in answer to the question posed by BJP member Chunnilal Sahu that 71.90 lakh people were employed in AP till July.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre stated that it was still discussing the compensation to be paid to the families of the COVID victims. This was in response to a question by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy whether compensation from the National Disaster Relief Fund was being considered as per the Supreme Court order. Union Home Minister Nithyananda Roy stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Supreme Court on June 30 this year directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to formulate guidelines on the issue of providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased. He said he was in consultation with those associated with this matter as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said that the price of cooking gas has been revised 13 times in the last 16 months. Replying to a question raised by MP Vijayasai Reddy that the price of gas cylinder supplied on subsidy in March 2020 was Rs 805 and now it is Rs 834. Union Minister VK Singh said in response to a question by YSRCP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy that nine airports across the country were operating under a public-private partnership.

