Parliament Monsoon Sessions 2021 Day 2: The YSR Congress (YSRCP) MPs staged protests over Special Category Status(SCS) for Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament for the second day on Tuesday. They demanded that the Centre release the dues for the Polavaram project in the Lok Sabha.

YSRCP MPs led by Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy interrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings, seeking a debate on granting Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status (SCS). The MPs raised slogans demanding SCS, while citing the promises made in the State Reorganization Act of 2014.

MP Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday again issued a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha for the second day seeking discussion on the issue of guaranteeing special status to Andhra Pradesh. After he was denied, Vijayasai Reddy took a placard and started towards the podium, which led to chaos in the House. The Chairman had to adjourn the House for an hour.

Shortly after the meeting began, members of the Opposition, including Vijayasai Reddy, demanded that the Chairman allow the notice under Rule 267. Responding to this, the Chairman said that 15 members had issued notices today under Rule 267, which contained a number of issues of national importance but he could not allow them to be discussed at present.

Vijayasai Reddy said the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh was also a matter of national importance and requested a discussion on this. The Chairman replied that there should be no argument on this and that the matter (special status) belonged to the State and had to be discussed with the Central Government. Unsatisfied with the chairman's answer, Vijayasai Reddy stood still at the podium holding a placard firmly in protest.

Later, YSRCP MPs Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Margani Bharat spoke to the media at the Parliament premises. "Special status is a top priority. We demand that the notice given under Rule 267 be allowed for discussion on this, ”he said. Polavaram project was taken up by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a lot of dedication and the revised estimates should be approved immediately. We will mention in Parliament for the funds due to the state be given to us, the MP said.

‘‘Polavaram’s revised estimates must be approved under the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. Only if the R&R package is approved will we be able to do full justice to those who were displaced due to the project. The construction of Polavaram is the sole responsibility of the Center, ”said YSRCP Chief Whip and Rajamundry MP Margani Bharat. Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi and YSRCP MP from Amalapuram, Chinta Anuradha were present at the press meet.