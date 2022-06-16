Parents Thank CM YS Jagan For CMRF Fund To Treat Injured Child

WEST GODAVARI: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has come forward in support of a child who was being treated in a Vijayawada hospital for severe burn injuries. Orders were issued to release Rs 15 lakh from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) for the girl’s treatment on Wednesday, much to the joy of the child’s parents.

Gollapalli Rakesh hailed from G Kothapalli in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal. His child Anvika (4) was playing in the house and had accidentally fallen into a vessel with boiling sambar and suffered severe burn injuries. She was taken to a private hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. The doctors told them that it would cost Rs 20 lakh. As they could not muster up such a huge amount they approached Gopulapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao for help.

The YSRCP MLA requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for help. Orders were issued to release Rs 15 Lakh for the child’s treatment from the CMRF. Anvika’s parents were overjoyed and thanked the Chief Minister and the Gopulapuram MLA for the financial assistance.

Also Read: Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana Donates Rs One Crore For YSRC Party Office