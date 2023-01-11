Amaravati: K Rambabu and Nagalakshmi, parents of three-year-old girl Honey, suffering from a rare genetic disorder Gaucher disease, called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Honey's birthday, they thanked the Chief Minister for earlier sanctioning Rs 1 crore to Honey, besides handing over injections required for the treatment and a monthly pension of Rs 10,000. The Chief Minister blessed the girl and wished them well.

The girl's parents met the Chief Minister during his recent visit to the flood-affected regions of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district during the month of October last year.

Also Read:Amalapuram: AP Govt Sanctions Rs 1 Crore For Child's Lifelong Treatment, Parents Thank CM YS Jagan

The girl’s parents Rambabu and Nagalakshmi of Nakka Rameswaram village of Konaseema district have two children. Rambabu runs a government ration vehicle, while Nagalakshmi is a daily labourer. Their daughter Honey was to be given a special injection worth Rs 1.25 lakh for every 15 days. This injection manufacturing company in America is giving the injection for Rs 74,000 after a discount, which the poor family couldn’t bear. The parents displayed a placard, seeking medical assistance for their daughter, near the helipad where the CM would be and much to their joy he came forward and listened to their plight and assured them of help, and directed District Collector Himanshu Shukla to take steps in this regard.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs.395 Cr Under Jagananna Thodu