Paramedical, Nursing, AYUSH Courses In Andhra Pradesh: Check Out Fee Structure

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalized the fees for various paramedical courses along with nursing and AYUSH departments in the State. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary, Department of Health, has issued orders finalizing fees for the respective courses in private and unaided colleges. These fees apply from the 2020-21 academic year to 2022-23.

The details of the fees are as follows:

For MsC Nursing Course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 83,000

Management Quota: Rs. 1.49 Lakhs

BSc Nursing Course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000

Management Quota: Rs. 80,000

Post Basic BSc Nursing Course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000

Management Quota: Rs. 80,000

For BHMS course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 22,000

Management Quota: Rs. 3 lakhs

For BPT course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000

Management Quota: Rs. 80,000

For MPT course:

Convener Quota: Rs. 94,000

Management Quota: Rs. 1.60 lakhs

GNM Courses:

Convener Quota: Rs. 15,500

Management Quota: Rs. 72,000

DMLT, Paramedical Diploma Courses:

Convener Quota: Rs. 14,000

Management Quota: Rs. 45,000

