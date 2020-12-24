Paramedical, Nursing, AYUSH Courses In Andhra Pradesh: Check Out Fee Structure
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has finalized the fees for various paramedical courses along with nursing and AYUSH departments in the State. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Secretary, Department of Health, has issued orders finalizing fees for the respective courses in private and unaided colleges. These fees apply from the 2020-21 academic year to 2022-23.
The details of the fees are as follows:
For MsC Nursing Course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 83,000
Management Quota: Rs. 1.49 Lakhs
BSc Nursing Course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000
Management Quota: Rs. 80,000
Post Basic BSc Nursing Course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000
Management Quota: Rs. 80,000
For BHMS course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 22,000
Management Quota: Rs. 3 lakhs
For BPT course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 18,000
Management Quota: Rs. 80,000
For MPT course:
Convener Quota: Rs. 94,000
Management Quota: Rs. 1.60 lakhs
GNM Courses:
Convener Quota: Rs. 15,500
Management Quota: Rs. 72,000
DMLT, Paramedical Diploma Courses:
Convener Quota: Rs. 14,000
Management Quota: Rs. 45,000
