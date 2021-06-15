Papikondalu Boating To Resume Soon

The boat operations will resume to Papikondalu soon. Already, the officials have conducted a trial run on April 15. But due to the second wav of COVID-19, everything has come to a halt.

The boat services were suspended from September 15, 2019 after the capsize of Royal Vasishta in River Godavari at Kachaluru. A total of 77 tourists and crew members were present on the boat but only 26 survived in the mishap. Boat operations will start from Singanapalli in West Godavari to Papikondalu (Perantalla Palli). Control rooms have been set up near Perantalla Palli.

Initially, Haritha Boat from the Tourism Department has been given permission to operate in Godavari. Later, other boats will be allowed to operate in the river in a phased manner. The AP state government had issued new guidelines for the operation of boats to ensure the safety of tourists after the Kachuluru boat mishap.

Police, revenue and irrigation department officials have been appointed by the state government to monitor the boat operations. Steps have been taken to ensure that CCTV cameras are mandatory for boats travelling on the Godavari river. Arrangements have been made to install GPS to know the location of the boat from time to time from control room.

Dowleswaram Barrage officials would offer route clearance for boat operations, while Kakinada Port authorities would offer fitness certificates to boats. To monitor the operation of boat services in the river, control rooms have been set up in Rajamahendravaram, Gandi Posamma, and Pochavaram on the East Godavari bank, and Singanapalli and Perantalla Palli on the West Godavari side.