EAST GODAVARI: After a five-month gap the Papikondalu boat rides which were stalled due to the continuous rains and the Godavari River in a spate of floods, are likely to be resumed from Monday (November 7). The Andhra Pradesh State government is making arrangements to restart the boat rides at Papikondalu on the Godavari river which is a much-awaited trip during the winter months in the State.

The boat tourism h was stalled in 2019 after the boat tragedy near Kachuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. It was resumed in December last year but had to be stopped once again due to the Godavari floods on June 4 this year. The floods continued to plague the river till September, and tourism in the region suffered badly after launches were rendered inoperable.

With the rains subsiding, the weather turning conducive, and news of the launch of the boat rides commencing once again, Bhadrachalam and the surrounding areas are thriving with hotels, lodges, and travel cars gearing up for business.

Ferry Points from Monday

Boating will be available from Pochavaram Ferry Point in VRpuram Mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju District and Poshamma Gandi Ferry Point in Devipatnam Mandal. AP Tourism launches will start from these two points on Monday. Within another two or three days additional launches will be available for tourists.

How to reach there from Hyderabad

People from Telangana who want to go to Papikondalu from Hyderabad cans start by night and reach Bhadrachalam by 6 am morning.

You can reach Kothagudem by train and from there you can take RTC buses and private vehicles to reach Bhadrachalam.

One can visit Sri Sitaramachandraswamy temple before 8 am and head for the Papikondala ride. Pochavaram, where the trip starts, is 75 km from Bhadrachalam. You can take either a bus or a private vehicle as per convenience. The 'Jalaviharam' starts from Pochavaram between 9.30 am - 10.30 am. You will return to Pochavaram by 4pm - 5 pm.

Papikondalu Ticket price:

These tickets are available at Bhadrachalam at special counters. The ticket price for Pochavaram to Papikondalu trip is Rs.930 for adults and Rs.730 for children. College students will be charged Rs.830 per tour as a group.

Telangana Tourism is also offering a special package. A three-day special bus package from Hyderabad includes Bhadrachalam, Parnashala, Ramachandraswamy Darshan, and Papikondala boat ride. Accommodation and meals will be provided in this package.

The ticket price has been fixed at Rs 4,999 for adults and Rs 3,999 for children. Tickets are available on the Department of Tourism website.

Meanwhile, the tourism authorities have to announce this season unofficially.

