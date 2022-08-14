NELLORE/PRAKASAM: Mild tremors were felt in several mandals of Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh y causing panic among the citizens on Saturday.

Panic-stricken people came out of their houses at several places in the mandals of Udayagiri, Varikuntapadu, Vinjamur, Dadalluru, and Kondapuram in Nellore district.

Around 5.10 pm in Dadalluru mandal tremors for about three seconds shook the region with a loud noise. People panicked and ran out of their houses in fear. Meanwhile, at 9.11 pm on Saturday night in Gangireddypalem, Tellapadu, and Krishnareddypalem areas of Kachiri mandal, tremours were felt for four seconds.

On Saturday evening around 5.20 pm, there was a mild quake for three to five seconds in many villages of Pamuru Mandal in Prakasam district. Several villages including Akulaveedhi, Kapuveedhi, NGO Colony and Inimerla, Nuchupoda, Vaggampalle, and Raviguntapalle in the mandal felt the mild earthquake leading to household articles falling down because of the jolt and causing brief panic among the people who ran out of their residences for safety. There was no loss of life or property in the areas due to the seismic activity, official sources said.

