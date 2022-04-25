KAKINADA: The Joint East Godavari Zilla Parishad CEO NVV Satyanarayana on Sunday received the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi via virtual mode. The National award is presented for excellence in rural development and governance from the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj. The award was presented during the virtual celebrations of the National Panchayat Raj Day held on 24th April 2022.

The award was presented in recognition of being the best Zilla Parishad in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It was adjudged for delivering the best services in the areas including sanitation, e-governance, revenue generation, and civic services such as drinking water and rural infrastructure facilities.

The Zilla Parishad holds a meeting once a month with a special focus on 13 issues. The use of Godavari water for cultivation and drinking purposes in the district, reviewing the implementation of education policy in primary and secondary schools from time to time and achieving high pass percentage in the state, health services, vaccination of all the people of the district by setting up 108 call centers, providing nutritious food to pregnant women, nursing mothers and children through the Department of Child Welfare. This apart they are providing various welfare schemes to SCs and STs in a timely manner through various departments under ZP. The Zilla Parishad has focused on initiating infrastructure programs- from linking rural roads with main roads and highways, improving street lighting in villages, timely payment of bills for employment guarantee works, etc., for which the Zilla Parishad won the national award. Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal expressed happiness that theirs was the only Zilla Parishad to receive the national level award in the state.

