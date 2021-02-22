Panchayat Polls 2021: TDP MLA Balakrishna's Humiliating Defeat In Hindupur

ANANTAPUR: The YSR Congress Party-backed candidates won majority of the seats in the Panchayat elections in TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's Hindupur constituency, during the fourth and final phase of elections held in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

As per reports clearly showing that the ruling party candidates win in his home turf, the YSRCP supporters won 30 out of the 38 seats here. Former MP from Hindupur Nimmala Kistappa also faced defeat in his home panchayat of Venkataramanapalli, where the TDP-backed candidate lost to the YSRCP. It was the same case in the Maddanakunta panchayat of Madakasira ex-MLA Eeranna, where the TDP candidate lost to the YSRCP candidate.

Former TDP MLA BK Parthasarathy from Penukonda also faced embarrassment after the party backed candidate lost in his home panchayat at Roddam and at the Maruvapalli ward. In the Penukonda constituency, the YSRCP backed candidates won 71 out of the 80 seats.

Polling for the fourth phase of the Panchayat elections went off peacefully until 3.30pm on Sunday marking the closure of the Panchayat Elections in the State. The counting of votes began at four o'clock after the voting ended. Notifications were issued for elections in 3,299 panchayats and 554 seats were declared unanimous.

Also Read:YSRCP Sweeps Fourth Phase Of AP Panchayat Polls 2021