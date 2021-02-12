Panchayat Elections 2021: Stage Set For 2nd Phase Polls In 2,786 Panchayats Tomorrow

AMARAVATI: With the results for the first phase of the Panchayat Elections declared and the campaign for the second phase ending on Thursday night, the stage is set for the second phase of polls to be held for 2,786 panchayats tomorrow (Saturday).

Polls will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm in all the 13 districts. The panchayat elections in the agency will be held till 1.30 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 4 pm on the same day.

In the second phase, the announcement was made for the election of 33,570 wards in a total of 3,328 panchayats spread over 18 revenue divisions in 167 mandals in 13 districts. Of these, 539 sarpanch positions were declared unanimous.

A total of 7,510 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 2,786 panchayats.

With 12,605 wards declared unanimous, elections will be held for the remaining 20,796 wards where 44,879 candidates are contesting for the wards.

After the declaration of the results, the elections for the deputy sarpanch will be conducted on the same day.

Apart from this, re-polling will be conducted in Kandarada at Pithapuram mandal in East Godavari district, where the counting was stalled in the first phase as per the Collector's instructions.

Areas where elections will be held in the second phase:

Srikakulam District: 10 mandals in Tekkali and Palakonda Revenue Divisions

Vijayanagaram District: 15 mandals in Parvathipuram division

Visakhapatnam District: 10 mandals in Narsipatnam Revenue Division

East Godavari District: 14 mandals in Rajahmundry and Rampachodavaram divisions

West Godavari District: 13 mandals in Kovvur Division

Krishna District: 9 mandals in Gudivada Division

Guntur District: Narasaraopet Division‌ 11 mandals

Prakasam District: 14 mandals in Ongole and Kandukur divisions

Nellore District: 10 mandals in Atmakuru Division

Kurnool District: 13 mandals in Kurnool and Nandyal divisions

Anantapur District: 19 mandals in Dharmavaram and Kalyanadurgam divisions

YSR Kadapa District: 12 mandals in Kadapa Revenue Division

Chittoor District: 17 mandals in Madanapalle Revenue Division

The panchayat polls began from February 9 and would go on until February 21 in four phases. The first phase was held on February 9.

