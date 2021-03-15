Elections for the pending Sarpanch and Ward posts in 12 panchayats and 725 wards where elections could not be held, commenced on Monday morning at 6:30 AM. Polling will be held from 6.30 AM to 3.30 PM and the counting of votes will start from 4 PM.

Elections for these offices were conducted due to several reasons including, invalid nominations during scrutiny, withdrawal of nominations, Legal/administrative impediments and due to other technical reasons. The panchayat elections for sarpanch posts are going to be held in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kurnool,YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts.

Polls for 725 ward posts in 372 panchayats along with 13 panchayat sarpanch posts are being held where election for 3 of the 13 Sarpanch posts was declared unanimous.

No nominations were filed for the post of Sarpanch for the second time in four places. There are 14 contestants for six sarpanch positions. In this, 561 wards were declared unanimous for the posts of 723 ward members. No nominations were filed in 107 places and the remaining 55 wards will go to polls today where 112 contestants are in the fray.

In an unprecedented scale, the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has swept the Municipal elections and the Panchayat Elections, literally routing the opposition Telugu Desam Party from the election scene-both at the grass root and at the urban levels.

