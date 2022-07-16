Palnadu : Madrasa Student Dies Due to Food Poisoning, 11 Others Fall Sick

Palnadu: A madrasa student died while 11 others fell sick due to food poisoning in Palnadu district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Madrasa Islamia Noorul Huda at Gurazala town in the district. This is the second incident of food poisoning in educational institutions in the Telugu states during the last 24 hours.

Sources said the students of a religious seminary got ill after having lunch at the mess in the madrasa premises. Moments later, they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were shifted to a hospital. One of the admitted students succumbed while the condition of four others is stated to be critical.

Taking cognisance of the issue, police registered a case and initiated investigation into the issue. In the meantime, the Municipal authorities collected samples of the food and sent them for analysis.

It may be recalled here that over 100 students were taken ill due to food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Friday.

