Palasa Road Accident: AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death Of AR Police Constables

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the spot death of four Armed Reserve (AR) personnel in a road accident in Palasa Mandal of Srikakulam district. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a very tragic incident, four Armed Reserve police constables of Andhra Pradesh State Police died in a road accident. The incident took place on Itchapuram-Srikakulam national highway in Srikakulam district on Monday.

According to the reports, the constables have been coming back to the district headquarters of Srikakulam town after attending the final rites of an Army jawan near Itchapuram. As they reached Palasa, one of the tyres of the vehicle in which they have been travelling burst. The vehicle hit the divider and plunged to the other side. The lorry which was coming in the opposite direction hit the vehicle and all the four AR constables died. The dead bodies of the police have been shifted to the government general hospital at Srikakulam.