Palnadu: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the third installment of the Jagananna Chedodu Scheme at an event held in Vinukonda, in Palnadu district on Monday.

By the press of a button, the CM distributed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to Tailors, Rajakas, and Nayi Brahmins under the Jagananna Chedodu Scheme. Around 3,30,145 beneficiaries across the state were given Rs 330.15 crore ai under the scheme. The total amount disbursed so far in the past three years was Rs 927.51 crore.

Addressing a massive crowd at Vinukonda Chief Minister CM YS Jagan emphasized that welfare schemes were benefiting every poor family and backward communities in the state. He stated that the Jagananna Chedodu scheme was being given in a transparent manner free of bribes, and in an impartial manner, regardless of political affiliation or caste.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that every welfare scheme introduced in the last three years is helping families from all sections of society. For that Rs.1.92 lakh crores have been provided directly and Rs.3 lakh crores have been provided through DBT and Non-DBT within a total period of 43 months, he said.

Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy also stated that according to the GDP GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), our state ranks in first place in the country with a growth rate of 11.43 percent. The State of AP has been cited as an example in the country. Ignoring this, those who don't understand are spreading lies that the state is becoming Sri Lanka. He called upon the people of AP to be aware of this. YS Jagan made it clear that farmers, women, and the people of the state are being supported through these welfare schemes so that they stand on their feet and take the state forward, he asserted.

