Palamaneru: Kid Jumps Into Lake to Save Drowning Mother, Tragic End Will Make You Emotional

In a very shocking incident, a five-year-old kid jumped into the pond to save her mother who accidentally slipped into the pond and drowned. According to the police, a woman drowned while washing clothes in a pond. The deceased was identified as Sujatha. The 40-year-old woman was staying at her father's place. The woman went to Kurma Cheruvu in Palamaneru to wash her clothes along with her five-year-old daughter. She drowned in water when she was washing clothes on the bank, and she slipped into the water, following which her five-year-old daughter shouted and jumped into the pond to save her.

The locals heard the screaming of the little girl and her mother. They rushed to the pond and saved the little one but couldn't save the mother. The five-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital. The fire brigade found the body of the mother after a few hours-long search. The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post mortem.