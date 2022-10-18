TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu meeting Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday, in what he states as ‘support’ of the actor-turned-politician, brings out the fact that the Jana Sena has always been a supporter of the TDP. Interestingly this meeting is happening a day subsequent to Pawan Kalyan’s high drama at Visakhapatnam and after the JSP activists attacked AP Minister and YSRCP Cadre at the Vizag Airport.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed his angst at the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and alleged that he was acting like a political broker and it seems that he has developed amnesia after his friendship with Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Kakani reminded that Pawan was opposing decentralization today and in the same tone he himself had agreed for the three capitals a while ago.

Talking to the media in Nellore on Tuesday, Minister Kakani said that Pawan Kalyan may be a hero in movies but he is a ‘zero’ in politics. The people of the state have long ago recognized him as ‘Package Pawan’ and the people of the State rejected him outrightly. Chandrababu who has no faith in his son is trying to gain benefit by using his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan he scoffed.

It is clear that Chandrababu is bound to lose in the 2024 election. Chandrababu and Pawan have nothing to gain by coming together again and the truth is that there has always been a secret agreement between them. Like Chandrababu who was blown away by YS Jagan’s force, you who are political ignoramus will also be swept away, he warned.

